COVID-19: First Oxygen Express to Tamil Nadu on its way from WB's Durgapur

The first Oxygen Express to Chennai is on its way from West Bengal's Durgapur, informed Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:03 IST
COVID-19: First Oxygen Express to Tamil Nadu on its way from WB's Durgapur
Oxygen Express on its way to Chennai from Durgapur (Pic credit: Piyush Goyal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The first Oxygen Express to Chennai is on its way from West Bengal's Durgapur, informed Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. He further said that this will ensure an uninterrupted supply of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu.

"The first #OxygenExpress to Chennai is on its way from Durgapur, carrying Oxygen in containers. This will ensure uninterrupted supply of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu," tweeted Piyush Goyal. The first Oxygen Express carrying 80 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) left on Wednesday at 9.45 pm from Durgapur railway station in West Bengal.

According to Southern Railway, the special train, loaded with four containers carrying LMO, left for Tondiarpet Container Depot in Chennai. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways informed that 100 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far, in an effort to provide medical oxygen to all states amid its rising demand due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the Railways Ministry, Oxygen Express has delivered 6260 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO in more than 396 tankers to various states across the country. As of Wednesday, 407 MT LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1680 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 360 MT to Madhya Pradesh, 939 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka, and more than 2404 MT in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

