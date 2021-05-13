Left Menu

Maha: Dharashiv Sugar Factory starts oxygen production

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:14 IST
The Dharashiv Sugar Factory has started producing medical oxygen at its plant here in Maharashtra in view of the high demand for life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients, a senior official from the unit said.

After making certain changes in the ethanol-producing system and installing some new machinery, the factory has started producing medical oxygen, he said.

Around 90 cylinders were filled up with the medical oxygen at the unit on Wednesday, the official said.

The aim is to fill up around 800-900 cylinders this week and raise the production further from next week, he said.

If all sugar factories with ethanol-producing systems start such units, the demand for medical oxygen can be met, he added.

Notably, Pune's Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) last month appealed to sugar mills to focus on the production of the life-saving gas at their plants.

Considering the current situation, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had pointed out that sugar mills where the crushing season is still on and have power generation plants should focus on oxygen production, VSI's director-general Shivajirao Deshmukh had said in a letter to directors of various sugar mills in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

