Left Menu

4 die in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Four people died while five others sustained injuries in an accident on Thursday at Peddapuram Town of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:32 IST
4 die in road accident in Andhra Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four people died while five others sustained injuries in an accident on Thursday at Peddapuram Town of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. According to Peddapuram Sub Inspector Balaji, four people including, a five-month-old baby, one woman, and two men died in the accident.

"The car was crossing the industrial area of Peddapuram at around 4.30 am, and the car got hit by a lorry. Four people including, a five-month baby, one woman, and two men died in the accident," said Sub Inspector. "Five more people are injured including the car driver. Three of them are taken to Peddapuram area hospital and two are taken to Kakinada GGH," he added.

Police informed that the incident took place when a family was going in a car from Peddavalasa village in Tallarevu Mandal to Rajahmundry to attend a house warming ceremony. A case is registered under sections 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged 10 million as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash ...

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. We cannot leave such families, we are the gov...

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.As per ...

Confidential Assignment 2 updates, synopsis & what we know more

Filming for Confidential Assignment 2 International began on February 18, 2021 under the distributor CJ Entertainment. This is the sequel to the action thriller box office hit movie Confidential Assignment that was released back in 2017 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021