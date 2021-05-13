Left Menu

Group of auto drivers starts 'Jugaad Ambulance' to facilitate COVID-19 patients in Pune

A group of auto drivers in Pune on Thursday started 'Jugaad Ambulance' -- an initiative to ferry COVID-19 patients in the city.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:36 IST
Group of auto drivers starts 'Jugaad Ambulance' to facilitate COVID-19 patients in Pune
Keshav Kshirsagar, 'Jugaad Ambulance' initiative leader. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A group of auto drivers in Pune on Thursday started 'Jugaad Ambulance' -- an initiative to ferry COVID-19 patients in the city. According to 'Jugaad Ambulance' initiative leader Keshav Kshirsagar they have installed oxygen support in three of their autos to help people who are facing difficulties in finding beds in hospitals.

"These oxygen cylinders can last up to 6-7 hours. We have a helpline number through which patients contact us. We have trained our drivers on how to give oxygen to patients and they also take full precautions. We also have a doctors team," said Kshirsagar. "People who are suffering from Covid-19 were finding it difficult to get a bed in the hospitals, so we have installed oxygen support in three autos to help them," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's daily tally of the coronavirus (Covid-19) continued to rise on Wednesday with 46,781 new cases and 816 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload and death toll to 5,226,710 and 78,007 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 58,805 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday taking the total recoveries past 4.6 million. The recovery rate is currently at 88.01 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged 10 million as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash ...

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. We cannot leave such families, we are the gov...

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.As per ...

Confidential Assignment 2 updates, synopsis & what we know more

Filming for Confidential Assignment 2 International began on February 18, 2021 under the distributor CJ Entertainment. This is the sequel to the action thriller box office hit movie Confidential Assignment that was released back in 2017 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021