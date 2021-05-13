COVID-19: Maharashtra Minister seeks Central subsidies for installation of oxygen plants

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:03 IST
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the Central government should announce subsidies to install oxygen plants on large scale to overcome the shortage of oxygen amid the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "The Central government should announce subsidies to install oxygen plants on large scale. Maharastra govt's industry department has made a policy to provide financial assistance to companies that will install oxygen plants in the state."

He also mentioned that around 12 lakh people are waiting for their second dose due to the shortage of vaccines as Maharashtra is not receiving enough vaccines. "12 lakh people are waiting for their second dose due to the shortage of vaccines. We're not receiving vaccine doses. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a letter of intent for one crore vaccines," said Malik.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a global bid on Wednesday to procure one crore COVID vaccine doses to vaccinate citizens in Mumbai at the earliest. Maharashtra's daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continued to rise on Wednesday with 46,781 new cases and 816 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload and death toll to 5,226,710 and 78,007 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin.

As many as 58,805 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday taking the total recoveries past 4.6 million. The recovery rate is currently at 88.01 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

