Taiwan starts rotational electricity blackout after power plant outage

Taiwan started a rotational electricity blackout across the island on Thursday after an unknown outage at a power plant in the south of the island, the government said.

Taiwan's government said in a text alert it did not have enough electricity capacity in its grid after an outage at a power plant in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Several cities across the island have reported blackouts, the official Central News Agency reported.

