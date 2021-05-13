Left Menu

India's new daily cases slightly rise, dip reported in deaths

With 3,62,727 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, about 15,000 more than the previous day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:11 IST
India's new daily cases slightly rise, dip reported in deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 3,62,727 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India on Thursday reported a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, about 15,000 more than the previous day. As per the Union health ministry, as many as 348,421 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Over the last two weeks, grim records were set in daily new cases and deaths. On May 7, 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases were recorded -- India's highest single-day spike. It was also the highest single-day spike recorded globally. In the following days, fresh daily cases dropped to as low as 3,29,942 (May 11) but have risen slightly since.

Meanwhile, COVID-related deaths saw a slight dip after the highest single-day figure of 4,205 was recorded yesterday. 4,120 were reported in the last 24 hours. Active cases also saw a drop for two consecutive days on May 11 and May 12 after a gap of 61 days.

The trend, however, did not continue today as 3,52,181 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours against 3,62,727 fresh cases. A total of 2,33,40,938 positive cases have been reported in the country so far, including 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.

There are currently 37,10,525 active cases in the country. Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affected states, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

China's PLA buying foreign antivirus products to identify vulnerabilities: Report

A US-based cybersecurity company recently found out that Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA has purchased antivirus products from security vendors from the US, Europe and Russia, with the intent to identify vulnerabilities that can be used ...

Soccer-Premier League clubs agree UK TV deal renewal, avoiding auction

Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed on a three-year renewal of the leagues UK live and non-live broadcast deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport, avoiding an auction process that might have cost them mone...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Australia, New Zealand resume Super rivalry in Trans-Tasman competition

Australia and New Zealand will revive Super Rugby as an international affair when the Trans-Tasman competition kicks off on Friday.Super Rugby was reduced to a domestic concern by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but the return of quarantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021