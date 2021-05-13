Left Menu

S.Korean fishermen sue Japanese govt over Fukushima water -Yonhap

The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island and a shipowners' association told a news conference outside the Jeju District Court they were demanding about 10 million won ($8,800) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Yonhap said. Japan's government said in April it would release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:40 IST
S.Korean fishermen sue Japanese govt over Fukushima water -Yonhap
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South Korean fisheries associations filed a lawsuit against the Japanese government at a local court on Thursday, seeking compensation for the planned release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the Yonhap news agency reported. The National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives of Jeju Island and a shipowners' association told a news conference outside the Jeju District Court they were demanding about 10 million won ($8,800) per day from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Yonhap said.

Japan's government said in April it would release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years. ($1 = 1,132.2200 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extended in Bihar till May 25

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 25.Kumar made the announcement after chairing a high- level meeting, convened to take a decision on the lockdown, which was in place...

Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with a data download rate of 20.1 megabits per second, while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.7 Mbps in April, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.Jio has almost t...

COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more case

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, officials said.The number of active cases in the state has com...

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021