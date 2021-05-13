Left Menu

Colonial Pipeline has cyber insurance policy - sources

Colonial Pipeline has cyber insurance arranged by broker Aon, with Lloyd's of London insurers AXA XL and Beazley among the underwriters, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom, sources familiar with the company's response told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The cyberattack halted 2.5 million barrels per day of shipments of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel last Friday after the most disruptive cyber attack ever on U.S. energy infrastructure.

The cyberattack halted 2.5 million barrels per day of shipments of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel last Friday after the most disruptive cyber attack ever on U.S. energy infrastructure. Insurance Insider reported the news late on Wednesday, saying the cover was for at least $15 million.

Cyber insurance typically covers ransom payments and insurers often provide staff to negotiate with the hackers, in addition to IT and public relations services. Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom, sources familiar with the company's response told Reuters on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

