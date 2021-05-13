Armies of India, Pakistan exchange sweets at LoC on occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr
A day before the festival, the Indian Army and Pakistan Army celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr on the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
A day before the festival, the Indian Army and Pakistan Army celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr on the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Armies of both the countries exchanged sweets and compliments with the representatives of their counterpart in an atmosphere of bonhomie and festivities.
The Indian Army in a statement said the ceremony is seen as a confidence-building measure in the backdrop of the recently agreed ceasefire between the two countries. "The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to promote goodwill and mutual trust," the Army said. (ANI)
