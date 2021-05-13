Left Menu

Arrested Al-Qaeda operative moves Delhi court seeking nod to serve as doctor in Tihar jail

Sabeel Ahmed, terror accused and Bengaluru-based doctor, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking direction to jail authorities to allow him to assist the prison administration in tackling COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:32 IST
Arrested Al-Qaeda operative moves Delhi court seeking nod to serve as doctor in Tihar jail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sabeel Ahmed, terror accused and Bengaluru-based doctor, on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking direction to jail authorities to allow him to assist the prison administration in tackling COVID-19 cases. Advocate MS Khan, representing Ahmed in the court, stated Ahmed's experience and expertise being a medical professional would be helpful in dealing with the surge in COVID-19 cases and treatment of inmates in Tihar's Central Jail.

The plea has been moved before additional session judge Dharmender Rana. Next hearing scheduled to be held on Saturday. Earlier, a Delhi court had sent Sabeel Ahmed to judicial custody.

Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Ahmed recently and brought him to Delhi from Bengaluru on 10-day transit police custody in connection with a matter relating to allegedly trying to establish the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). In August last year, Dr Sabeel Ahmed, an alleged al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operative, was brought to Delhi from Saudi Arabia. He was arrested by NIA in connection with a case that pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Government of India. The NIA has charge-sheeted him before the NIA Special Court in Bengaluru.

Ahmed is a cousin of 2007 Glasgow international airport (United Kingdom) attack mastermind Kafeel Ahmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Latur: Nod given to pvt hospital to treat COVID-19 patients cancelled

The district administration in Maharashtras Latur has revoked the permission given to a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients after finding that it lacked facilities and did not conform to the protocols, an official said on Thursday.L...

Open community kitchen, provide dry ration & facilitate transportation of migrant workers: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to open community kitchens in the NCR for stranded migrant workers amid the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and facilitate transportation for labourers who want to retur...

Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount

British Airways , Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined U.S. airlines in avoiding flying to Israel, which has activated a back-up airport in the far south as a precaution against...

TN Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai, May 13 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Thursday extended their greetings for Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow.I convey my h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021