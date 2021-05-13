Left Menu

BJP MP says his house attacked with country-made bombs, TMC plotting to kill him

Arjun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barrackpore in West Bengal, on Thursday alleged that four-five people attacked his house with country-made bombs on Wednesday night.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:16 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal's Barrackpore Arjun Singh (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Arjun Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Barrackpore in West Bengal, on Thursday alleged that four-five people attacked his house with country-made bombs on Wednesday night. "Four to five people attacked my house with country-made bombs in Jagaddal in North 24 Paraganas last night," he said.

"Trinamool Congress has been plotting to kill me for a long time," he added. Sumeet Chaudhury, a local shopkeeper, told reporters that the explosion was very powerful and there is an atmosphere of fear among people.

"Some days ago, there was another explosion near by. This time it occurred just in front of my shop. We are living in an atmosphere of fear," he said. Incidents of violence have been reported in different parts of West Bengal following the declaration of assembly poll results on May 2

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that nine of its party workers have been killed in the post-poll violence. Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refuted the allegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

