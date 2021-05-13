Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, led by tech shares

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq in the lead after data showed fewer Americans filed for weekly jobless claims, while investors shrugged off a surge in producer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.08 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 33,624.74. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.95 points, or 0.29%, at 4,074.99, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 119.26 points, or 0.92%, to 13,150.94 at the opening bell.

