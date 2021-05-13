Left Menu

131.14 lakh tonne wheat procured in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 131.14 lakh tonne wheat has been procured from Punjab, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said in a statement on Thursday.

There was a target of procuring 130 lakh tonne wheat from Punjab during the rabi marketing season 2021-22.

During the rabi marketing season 2021-22, FCI in association with state procuring agencies ensured that all the wheat arrived in mandi was procured swiftly without any hassles, it said.

The procurement benefitted 8,79,484 farmers, according to the statement.

Out of these 8,79,484 farmers, payment has already been released to 7,93,293 farmers.

It further said 91 per cent payment has already been released to the farmers till now.

''As the season is concluding today, the payment of remaining farmers will also be done within the time-frame,'' it further said.

During the rabi marketing season, payment of minimum support price was made directly into farmers' bank accounts for the first time in Punjab.

