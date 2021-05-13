Kerala Disaster Management Authority bans fishing over IMD's cyclone prediction
Acting on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm prediction, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice.
Acting on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning to fishermen in Kerala over a cyclonic storm prediction, the State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday banned fishing on the coast till further notice. As per the national weather forecasting agency, a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16.
The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17. As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16. (ANI)
