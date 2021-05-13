Left Menu

Amid COVID surge, Uttarakhand looks at sugar mills to increase oxygen production

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:44 IST
Amid COVID surge, Uttarakhand looks at sugar mills to increase oxygen production

Uttarakhand minister Swami Yatishwaranand has asked officials to rope in sugar mills to start producing oxygen to augment the supply of the life-saving gas in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Two sugar mills in Hardiwar have already agreed to the proposal, the minister for sugarcane development and sugar industry said.

In a letter to ministry secretary Chandresh Kumar, Yatishwaranand cited the example of Osmanabad in Maharashtra where an oxygen plant is being run at a sugar factory and asked him to start work in that direction in Uttarakhand too.

The minister said he had spoken to the management of the Dharashiv Sugar Mill in Osmanabad and also collected information about a dozen sugar mills that are running oxygen plants in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Quoting Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana, Yatishwaranand said oxygen plants can be set up easily in sugar mills producing ethanol.

Two sugar mills in Haridwar district, Laksar Sugar Mill and Uttam Sugar Mill, that produce ethanol have already agreed to produce medical grade oxygen, Yatishwaranand said, adding that the additional production of oxygen will help a lot in the current COVID-19 situation.

Uttarakhand is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 at every level, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had said on Wednesday while flagging off trucks carrying 80 metric tonnes of oxygen sent by the Centre to different places in Kumaon and Garhwal divisions of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a radioactive element, the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emit...

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...

Tripura launches vax drive for 18-44 age group

The Tripura government on Thursday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group after receiving the first consignment of 15,150 doses of Covaxin.Speaking to reporters, Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the third ph...

Soccer-Langerak quits Socceroos to spend time with family amid COVID-19 crisis

Australia goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has ended his international career over travel concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, the 32-year-old announced on Thursday. Former Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart keeper Langerak, who currently plays f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021