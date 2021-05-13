Left Menu

Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The police had said the substance is highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:05 IST
Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a ''radioactive element'', the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.

''The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emits alpha particles, which are stoppable even by thin paper sheet or human skin,'' the DAE said in a late evening statement.

The Maharashtra Anti-terrorism squad had arrested two people for trying to smuggle the natural uranium earlier this month and seized seven kgs of the element from them. The police had said the substance is ''highly radioactive and dangerous to human life''. The DAE statement said ingestion of the natural uranium can cause harm to living beings and added that detailed investigations are being carried out in the matter by relevant investigative agencies.

The natural uranium is used as a fuel in nuclear power generation, and its non-nuclear uses include use as a shielding material in Teletherapy units and as a counterweight material in aircraft.

DAE said the seized uranium is currently in its custody and the case has been reported to the Incident and Trafficking Database of the International Atomic Energy Agency. It added that India has a robust legal and regulatory framework for safety and security of nuclear and radioactive materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uranium seizure: DAE underplays harm it can cause

The natural uranium seized from two people in the financial capital is a radioactive element, the Department of Atomic Energy said on Thursday, but underplayed its ability to harm people.The natural uranium is a radioactive element, it emit...

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Groups recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Th...

Tripura launches vax drive for 18-44 age group

The Tripura government on Thursday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group after receiving the first consignment of 15,150 doses of Covaxin.Speaking to reporters, Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath said the third ph...

Soccer-Langerak quits Socceroos to spend time with family amid COVID-19 crisis

Australia goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has ended his international career over travel concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, the 32-year-old announced on Thursday. Former Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart keeper Langerak, who currently plays f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021