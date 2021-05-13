CII donated oxygen concentrator to Divisional Railway Hospital in Mysuru

Amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mysuru on Thursday donated an oxygen concentrator to the Divisional Railway Hospital of South Western Railway. An official press release stated that the CII Chairman Pavan Ranga and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rangsons, LLP, handed over a 10 LPM (Liters Per Minute) oxygen concentrator to Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal.

Divisional Railway Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr G S Ramachandra and Divisional Security Commissioner Thomas John were present on the occasion on Thursday. While receiving the aid, Rahul Agarwal thanked and praised the CII for its motto of charity during the disaster.

He also urged other organisations to follow the initiatives of CII in the fight against COVID, stated the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)