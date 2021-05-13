Left Menu

Goa to start COVID vaccination drive for 18-45 yr olds from May 15

Goa is all set to launch the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive for people in the age group 18-45 years from May 15, said Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:44 IST
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI).

Goa is all set to launch the third phase of the COVID vaccination drive for people in the age group 18-45 years from May 15, said Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister also said that vaccination will be completely free of cost at government centres.

He wrote, "Our government will launch COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on 15/5/21. The vaccines will be administered free of cost across Goa through 35 government centres. Citizens are urged to register themselves on CoWIN portal." In another tweet, Pramod Sawant said, "Let's work together to defeat the menace of coronavirus in the state."

The chief minister had earlier announced free treatment for COVID-infected patients at government hospitals. He has also said that the government will bear 80 per cent of the expense for those being treated for the infection at private hospitals. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has 32,791 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

