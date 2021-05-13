Biden says Colonial Pipeline should be reaching full operational capacity right now

Biden says Colonial Pipeline should be reaching full operational capacity right nowReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:07 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Colonial Pipeline should be reaching full operational capacity right now and he expects to see fuel normalcy this weekend.
Colonial Pipeline began to slowly restart the nation's largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States.
