18 elephants found dead in Assam's Nagaon

As many as 18 elephants were found dead in remote hill areas of Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:03 IST
A visual from the forest area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 18 elephants were found dead in remote hill areas of Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday. According to Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, preliminary investigation suggests that the elephants died due to electrocution caused by lightning. However, the exact reason can only be confirmed after post mortem.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "It is a very saddening incident. This has never happened before in the Assam forest. Today afternoon, when it was raining, a thunder struck and 18 elephants died." He further informed that he will be visiting the spot on Friday and a post mortem of the elephants will be conducted.

"When we received the news, our DFO along with a veterinary doctor reached the site. In his report, the doctor has stated thundering as the reason. Tomorrow I will be visiting the location with five doctors, to conduct the post mortem," he said Explaining the difficulty in taking a team to the remote hill area, Parimal Suklabaidya said, "We have a team currently up there at the hill. However the post mortem cannot happen in the darkness tonight. It is also difficult to take a bigger team because it is on a hill." (ANI)

