Jordan says fire in four oil pipelines that feed Aqaba refinery put out - agency

A fire in four oil pipelines that feed Aqaba refinery has been put out, Jordan's state news agency said on Thursday.

Jordan security added the fire was put out before it reached crude oil storages, and it won't affect gas supplies to any part of Jordan. There were no injuries.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

