Jordan says fire in four oil pipelines that feed Aqaba refinery put out - agency

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 01:19 IST
Representative image

A fire in four oil pipelines that feed Aqaba refinery has been put out, Jordan's state news agency said on Thursday.

Jordan security added the fire was put out before it reached crude oil storages, and it won't affect gas supplies to any part of Jordan. There were no injuries.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

