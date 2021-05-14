Left Menu

Saudi releases Bin Laden construction tycoon detained in 2017 corruption sweep

The government's media office did not respond to an emailed request for comment during an official holiday. Bakr Bin Laden has for years run the unlisted Saudi Binladin Group, which is owned by his family.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 02:01 IST
Saudi releases Bin Laden construction tycoon detained in 2017 corruption sweep
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia has released construction tycoon Bakr Bin Laden after more than three years since he was detained as part of a corruption crackdown in 2017, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The former chairman of Saudi Bin Ladin group and a half-brother of Osama bin Laden, was released a few days ago but is still barred from travel, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. His brother, Saad, was released a few months ago, and is also under a travel ban, said one of the sources.

No charges have been made public against Bakr bin Laden, who is 75. He could not be reached, and the Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government's media office did not respond to an emailed request for comment during an official holiday.

Bakr Bin Laden has for years run the unlisted Saudi Binladin Group, which is owned by his family. It had been the Saudi royal family's preferred building contractor until falling out of favour from 2015. He was detained as part of a sweeping crackdown on corruption ordered in November 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi authorities said the campaign recovered more than $106 billion through settlements with scores of senior princes, ministers and top businessmen.

Two of his brothers, Saled and Saad, as well as senior executives in the family firm, were among more than 200 detained in the anti-corruption drive. The government then appointed three representatives and two other brothers to oversee the running of the country's largest builder before the three brothers, Bakr, Saleh and Saad, eventually transferred their combined 36.2% stake to the state in April 2018.

The authorities have also seized family homes, luxury cars, private jets and jewelry as part of settlements for the men's release, sources have said. Bakr was temporarily released in January 2019 to attend a funeral.

Binladin, which had over 100,000 employees at its height, was important to Riyadh's plans for large real estate, industrial and tourism projects to help diversify the economy beyond oil. The group has since last year been in talks to refinance billions of dollars in debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Microsoft brings Azure Health Bot to eight new regions including India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quebec, New Brunswick stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the provinces said on Thursday. Most province...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.UK anxious about Indian coronavirus variant, Johnson saysBritains government is anxious about the spread of the COVID-19 variant first detected in India and rules nothing out to tackle a ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.A Minute With Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on Top Gun and sequelThirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in Top Gun, the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021