Left Menu

Water supply to North community battered by drought to get underway

Haami Piripi, chair of Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, said changing weather patterns in the Te Hiku o Te Ika region made it critical the problem was addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:20 IST
Water supply to North community battered by drought to get underway
Funding for the Te Hiku water security project is being provided from the National Emergency Management Agency administered drought financial assistance package. Image Credit: Wikimedia

An innovative iwi-led plan to help maintain water supply to a far North community battered by drought is set to get underway with support from the Government, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi says.

"The impacts of climate change are not something that just our grandchildren will have to deal with – we are already seeing them.

"Te Hiku residents have experienced some of the most severe and prolonged drought conditions on record, leading to severe water shortages, restrictions and rural residents having to rely on tanker deliveries for their drinking water.

"The region is expected to suffer more frequent and severe droughts, making it increasingly important that steps are taken now to increase the resilience of these communities to future droughts.

"Which is why the Government is providing funding to purchase and install up to 1000 water tanks in Te Hiku for homes and community facilities.

"Runanga Nui ō Te Aupōuri will lead the roll-out of the project, which was championed by my colleague Kiri Allan, on behalf of wider communities supported by a number of Government departments,

"The $8 million investment will have a number of tangible outcomes, including improving drought resilience and providing employment and skills opportunities. Longer-term it will make a real social and economic difference to the community," Kris Faafoi said.

Haami Piripi, chair of Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, said changing weather patterns in the Te Hiku o Te Ika region made it critical the problem was addressed.

"The effects on our whānau are devastating, particularly in rural areas where our marae and papakāinga become unusable with no or limited house supply and therefore have little or no ability to host local hui and events.

"Water conservation and traditional ways of saving and reusing water have become for many, well-established practices within whānau. However with recent national emergencies and evacuations, marae and hapū were hosting whānau and holidaymakers through a time of water shortages and restrictions," he said.

Kris Faafoi said the government was committed to providing a sustainable solution. "Reliable water storage will mean greater resilience for this vulnerable community for which climate change is becoming a pressing reality."

Funding for the Te Hiku water security project is being provided from the National Emergency Management Agency administered drought financial assistance package.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organisers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sw...

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF teams deployed in five states

National Disaster Response Force NDRF is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday. CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 NDRF teams committed, 24...

Egypt's road building drive eases jams but leaves some unhappy

At weekends, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is often driven out to a road construction site in Cairo where he is pictured surveying stretches of recently poured asphalt and being briefed by workers.The highways and bridges he inspe...

Crematoriums in Nepal overwhelmed due to increase in COVID-19 deaths

Crematoriums in Nepal, including one attached to the famed Pashupatinath Temple, have become overwhelmed by dead bodies of COVID-19 patients during the second wave of coronavirus in the Himalayan nation, according to a media report on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021