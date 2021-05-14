India reports 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 4,000 deaths

As many as 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases and 3,44,776 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809. With 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, COVID-related fatalities continue to hover around the 4,000-mark. Highest-ever single-day deaths were reported on Wednesday (4,205).

Today's fresh figures are a slight drop from yesterday when 3,62,727 cases and 4,120 deaths were reported. As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths have been witnessed in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 37,04,893 active COVID cases. A total of 17,92,98,584 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested in the country up till May 13, including 18,75,515 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)

