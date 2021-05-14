Left Menu

Sterlite Copper oxygen plant develops 'technical snag'; production halted

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:59 IST
Sterlite Copper oxygen plant develops 'technical snag'; production halted
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper Plant which recently, commenced production of medical oxygen at its facility in Tamil Nadu has faced a 'technical snag' in a cold box leading to a suspension of production, the company said on Friday.

The facility began production of medical oxygen and the first set of medical oxygen tankers was dispatched to the beneficiaries on Thursday from the Tuticorin plant, located about 600 kms from here.

In a statement on Friday, the company said, ''a technical snag has developed in the cold box at our oxygen plant in Tuticorin, leading to a temporary pause in production.'' The company said it anticipated a 'minor technical fluctuation' since the plant remained unattended for three years.

A technical expert group has been onsite from day one to monitor the situation and to provide real-time solutions to resume production at the earliest.

''We plan to return to stabilized production soon,'' the company said.

On Thursday, the company said with the production of medical oxygen, it would initially dispatch two oxygen tankers on a daily basis and later it would be 'scaled up' by ramping up production.

The oxygen supplied is 98.6 percent purity and has received the necessary certifications for its use.

The Sterlite copper smelter plant was given approval by the then AIADMK government on April 26 at an all-party meeting to produce medical oxygen at its facility for a period of four months at the facility in Tuticorin.

The unit was sealed by the state government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against the company over environmental concerns were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite stir in the southern district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

A petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics which garnered 350,000 signatures in nine days was submitted to organisers on Friday, reflecting growing public opposition to the event as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sw...

Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF teams deployed in five states

National Disaster Response Force NDRF is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday. CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 NDRF teams committed, 24...

Egypt's road building drive eases jams but leaves some unhappy

At weekends, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is often driven out to a road construction site in Cairo where he is pictured surveying stretches of recently poured asphalt and being briefed by workers.The highways and bridges he inspe...

Crematoriums in Nepal overwhelmed due to increase in COVID-19 deaths

Crematoriums in Nepal, including one attached to the famed Pashupatinath Temple, have become overwhelmed by dead bodies of COVID-19 patients during the second wave of coronavirus in the Himalayan nation, according to a media report on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021