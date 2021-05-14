Petro price continue to soar above Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
The price of petrol continued to soar above Rs 100 in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:28 IST
The price of petrol continued to soar above Rs 100 in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. Petrol in Bhopal stood at Rs 100.38 per litre and diesel at Rs 91.31 per litre.
In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol price stood at Rs 103.27 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 95.70 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at Rs 92.34 and Rs 82.95 per litre, respectively.
The petrol prices were increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 34 paise in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 98.65 and Rs 90.11 per litre respectively.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Sri Ganganagar
- Bhopal
- Delhi
- Madhya
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Why Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi getting less oxygen than what it asked for: HC to Centre.
Chouhan briefs Modi about COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19: Tata Group to provide oxygen concentrator to Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19: Bhopal auto-driver turns three-wheeler into ambulance, a free of cost service
MP: Corona curfew extended in Bhopal till May 10