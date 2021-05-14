Left Menu

Petro price continue to soar above Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

The price of petrol continued to soar above Rs 100 in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The price of petrol continued to soar above Rs 100 in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. Petrol in Bhopal stood at Rs 100.38 per litre and diesel at Rs 91.31 per litre.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, petrol price stood at Rs 103.27 per litre while diesel stood at Rs 95.70 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices witnessed a minor surge in the national capital and stood at Rs 92.34 and Rs 82.95 per litre, respectively.

The petrol prices were increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 34 paise in Delhi. In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 98.65 and Rs 90.11 per litre respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. (ANI)

