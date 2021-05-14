Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF teams deployed in five states

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Tauktae striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, NDRF officials said on Friday. "#CycloneTauktae UPDATE- 53 #NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," tweeted Director-General of NDRF Satya Pradhan.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea and that it may gradually turn into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea by May 16. The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa and Maharashtra.

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen to not venture into the sea till May 17. As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16. (ANI)

