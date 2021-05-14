Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

A Naxalite was killed during an exchange of fire with the Dantewada District Reserve Guard here at Mustalnar village on Friday morning. According to the district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav, a Naxalite was killed today around 7: 30 am his body has been recovered.

"In exchange of fire at Mustalnar, Police Station Geedam between Maoists and Dantewada DRG at 7:30 am, a body of a 20-year Maoist has been recovered," he said. He further said that two country-made weapons, two kg IED, wires, four pithoos and other items are also recovered.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

