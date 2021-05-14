Left Menu

Cyclone Tauktae: South Kerala reports heavy rainfall

Several areas of south Kerala reported heavy to very heavy rains on Friday, informed Central Water Commission.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:31 IST
Southern Kerala Rainfall (Pic credit: CWCO Twiter handle). Image Credit: ANI

Several areas of south Kerala reported heavy to very heavy rains on Friday, informed Central Water Commission. "Rainfall has started occurring over South Kerala with many stations reporting heavy to very heavy rain as seen in IMD AWS today at 0830 hrs IST (300UTC) of 14th May 2021," Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast tweeted.

The IMD had earlier forecast a likeliness of intensification of a cyclonic storm, Tauktae, over the low-pressure area over the Southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area by May 16. The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra.

IMD, yesterday, issued a warning for the fishermen to not venture into the sea till 17th May. IMD also said that the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour might intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15, and may even reach 80 km per hour by May 16. (ANI)

