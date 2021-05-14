Left Menu

Toshiba unit confirms hacked in May; blames DarkSide

Toshiba Tec France Imaging System said on Friday that DarkSide, the hacking group blamed for crippling a major U.S. pipeline company, had targeted it in a ransomware attack during the night of May 4. The unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp said in a statement that only a minimal amount of work data was lost during the cyberattack and no leaks of data had been detected.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:02 IST
Toshiba unit confirms hacked in May; blames DarkSide
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Toshiba Tec France Imaging System said on Friday that DarkSide, the hacking group blamed for crippling a major U.S. pipeline company, had targeted it in a ransomware attack during the night of May 4.

The unit of Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp said in a statement that only a minimal amount of work data was lost during the cyberattack and no leaks of data had been detected. It said it had put protective measures in place immediately after the attack. Toshiba Tec France Imaging System also said its teams remained mobilized to deal with the situation.

Other French companies hit by cyberattacks this year include champagne company Laurent Perrier, boat maker Beneteau, and camping and van equipment maker Trigano.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to adapt vaccine rollout to tackle Indian variant

Britain will adapt its vaccine rollout to protect people more quickly in areas where a coronavirus variant first detected in India has emerged, the vaccine minister said on Friday. The UK has delivered one of the fastest inoculation campaig...

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states 

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone Tauktae that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet t...

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021