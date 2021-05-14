Left Menu

Odisha escorts 691 tankers carrying 12,735.294 MT medical oxygen to 12 states in last 22 days

A total of 691 tankers carrying 12,735.294 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen have been dispatched under the supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 12 oxygen deficit states in the country, Odisha Police informed.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the statement by the police, more oxygen tankers will be leaving today.

During last 22 days, as many as 67 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 1,094.002 MT, 186 from Dhenkanal with 2,959.64 MT, 176 from Jajpur with 3,631.847 MT and 262 from Rourkela with 5,049.805 MT. A total of 207 tankers with 4,113.529 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 177 tankers with 2,991.829 MT of oxygen to Telangana.

Tamil Nadu has received 15 tankers filled with 295.08 MT of medical oxygen. Similarly, Haryana has received 102 tankers filled with 1,925.962 MT of oxygen. 34 tankers with 566.671 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 368.682 MT of oxygen-filled in 24 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh. As many as 45 tankers have carried around 869.131 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 52 tankers with 912.09 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

According to the press release, 21 tankers with 392.76 MT of oxygen have also been sent so far to Delhi, four tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, two tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar, and two tankers with 39.42 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 22 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

