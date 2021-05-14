Left Menu

First jab of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine administered; to cost around Rs 1,000

With the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine receiving clearance in India, Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories received the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad.

Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories receives the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad. . Image Credit: ANI

With the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine receiving clearance in India, Deepak Sapra, Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Laboratories received the first jab of the vaccine in Hyderabad. The first consignment of imported doses of Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1 received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh on May 13.

As per a statement, imported doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 (+5 per cent GST) per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the upcoming months, the company said in a statement.

Subsequently, the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine will start from Indian manufacturing partners. The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners to fulfill regulatory requirements to ensure a smooth and timely supply.

Dr Reddy's said it will work closely with stakeholders in the government and private sector to ensure the widest possible reach of the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the national inoculation effort. "With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe," said G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director. (ANI)

