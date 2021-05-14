Left Menu

Rain lashes Kottayam in Kerala

Kottayam received lashes of rain as 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' was predicted by India Meteorological Department on Friday at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Kerala.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:14 IST
Rain lashes Kottayam in Kerala
Rain lashes Kottayam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kottayam received lashes of rain as 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' was predicted by India Meteorological Department on Friday at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Kerala. Including Kottayam, several other areas of south Kerala reported heavy to very heavy rains, informed Central Water Commission.

"Rainfall has started occurring over South Kerala with many stations reporting heavy to very heavy rain as seen in IMD AWS today at 0830 hrs IST (300UTC) of 14th May 2021," Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast tweeted. The IMD had earlier forecast a likeliness of intensification of a cyclonic storm, Tauktae, over the low-pressure area over the Southeastern Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area by May 16. The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra.

IMD, yesterday, issued a warning for the fishermen to not venture into the sea till 17th May. IMD also said that the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour might intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15, and may even reach 80 km per hour by May 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAS officer-turned-actor launches hassle-free plasma donation, oxygen taxi service to aid COVID patients

By Sahil Pandey The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country has led to an increased demand for oxygen supply and blood plasma from people who have recovered from the viral infection with antibodies against Coronavirus.At such a time, ...

Protecting natural resources key for growing post-COVID-19 economy

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has emphasised the importance of protecting natural resources while growing a post-COVID-19 economy.Delivering her departments budget for 202122 to the National Assembly on Fri...

EU should speed up accession of entire Western Balkans, Slovenia's president says

Slovenian President Borut Pahor called on Friday for the European Union to speed up the process of admitting the six countries of the Western Balkans to the bloc, calling it a crucial step for the preservation of stability in the region.Eur...

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Bengaluru Commodities,

Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remain closed today on account of Ramzan, a government holiday.PTI DVR SS PTI PTI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021