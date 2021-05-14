FACTBOX-Sanjeev Gupta-owned GFG's steel and aluminium assets

Left Menu

At full capacity, it would be the world's 16th largest steel producer based on World Steel Association 2019 output data. Britain - Liberty is the third largest steel maker in the country, with nine sites employing about 3,000 people and nearly 3 million tonnes of annual rolling capacity.

14-05-2021
Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating Gupta Family Group Alliance over suspected fraud, fraudulent trading, and money laundering, including its financing arrangements with collapsed Greensill Capital, it said on Friday. A representative of GFG Alliance, steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's family conglomerate, said the group had no immediate comment on the matter.

GFG Alliance is a sprawling network of hundreds of privately-held companies with interests spanning steel, aluminum, mining, financial services and real estate GFG Alliance says it employs 35,000 people worldwide and has annual revenues of $20 billion. Below is a summary of its commodity assets, mostly steel and aluminum operations, based on the group's websites.

LIBERTY STEEL GROUP The group says it has a total rolling capacity of 20 million tonnes but does not provide production data. At full capacity, it would be the world's 16th largest steel producer based on World Steel Association 2019 output data.

Britain - Liberty is the third-largest steelmaker in the country, with nine sites employing about 3,000 people and nearly 3 million tonnes of annual rolling capacity. Continental Europe - With seven steelworks and five service centers, Liberty employs more than 14,000 people and has an annual rolling capacity of 10 million tonnes in the Czech Republic, Romania, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, and North Macedonia.

Australia - Liberty has nearly 6,500 workers at more than 170 sites and an annual rolling capacity of 2.5 million tonnes. United States - Its 16 locations employ 1,500 people and it has 2 million tonnes of annual rolling capacity.

ALVANCE ALUMINIUM Britain - Alvance operates the country's only aluminum smelter at Fort William, Scotland, with a production capacity of 40,000 tonnes a year and 200 employees.

France - Plant in Dunkirk is the largest primary aluminum smelter in Europe, producing 284,000 tonnes and employing 550 people in 2018. Alvance also has a castings plant in Poitou and an auto wheel plant in Diors. Belgium - Alvance's recycling and rolling mill in Duffel produces about 200,000 tonnes of high-value aluminum rolled products and employs about 1,000 people.

LIBERTY COMMODITIES Liberty has a commodities business with a headquarters in London and presence in 30 countries trading ferrous materials such as iron ore, coking coal, and steel, plus non-ferrous metals such as nickel, zinc, copper, and aluminum.

