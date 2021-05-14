Steps will be taken to put an end to human-conflict in Nilgiris dist: Minister

Necessary steps will be taken to put an end to the regular human-animal conflict in the Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Friday.

A special committee, which will be formed to monitor the straying of wild animals, including elephants into human habitats from the forest areas, will work out the strategy to drive them back to the jungles, he told reporters here.

Stating that a strategy will be worked out after discussion with experts in the field soon, he said that a Tribal Care Centre has been set up for the benefit of the community residing adjoining forest areas.

Ramachandran, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district with the collector and other senior officials, said that the death rate due to the pandemic has come down and there was adequate infrastructure and oxygen availability in the district.

He also directed the officials to keep strict vigil and be in preparedness, following warning for heavy rains in the district, and advised the people not to venture out during the rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)