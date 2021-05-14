Left Menu

Steps will be taken to put an end to human-conflict in Nilgiris dist: Minister

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:54 IST
Steps will be taken to put an end to human-conflict in Nilgiris dist: Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Necessary steps will be taken to put an end to the regular human-animal conflict in the Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran said on Friday.

A special committee, which will be formed to monitor the straying of wild animals, including elephants into human habitats from the forest areas, will work out the strategy to drive them back to the jungles, he told reporters here.

Stating that a strategy will be worked out after discussion with experts in the field soon, he said that a Tribal Care Centre has been set up for the benefit of the community residing adjoining forest areas.

Ramachandran, who reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the district with the collector and other senior officials, said that the death rate due to the pandemic has come down and there was adequate infrastructure and oxygen availability in the district.

He also directed the officials to keep strict vigil and be in preparedness, following warning for heavy rains in the district, and advised the people not to venture out during the rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 20 wounded in explosion at mosque in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 20 other suffered injuries in an explosion at a mosque in Shakar Dara district north of Kabul on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing police. The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in the Qal...

FACTBOX-Soccer-La Liga title permutations

La Ligas title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as we head into the penultimate weekend of the season. The following explains what is required for each side to lift the trophyC...

Escorts Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 285.41 crore

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 285.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly driven by robust sales.The company had posted a consolidat...

Turkish tourism video taken down after online outcry

A video promoting tourism in Turkey amid the pandemic has caused an uproar on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read Enjoy, Im vaccinated. The video was published on the social media accounts of official travel g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021