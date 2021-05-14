Left Menu

Centre dilly-dallied over PM-KISAN amount transfer to Bengal farmers: Mamata

We will continue this fight till you get the entire allocation, the CM asserted.Around 7.55 lakh farmers of the 41 lakh who had registered for the scheme till early May were found to be eligible to receive the funds, sources said.The state government had earlier raised objections over the mode of payment, among other issues, of the central scheme.The Krishak Bandhu scheme provides farmers with one or more acres of landholding an annual amount of Rs 5,000 minimum Rs 2,000 per annum assistance on pro-rata basis.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:55 IST
Centre dilly-dallied over PM-KISAN amount transfer to Bengal farmers: Mamata
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As farmers in West Bengal received the first installment of funds under the PM-KISAN scheme on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Centre, accusing it of dilly-dallying over the transfer of funds to beneficiaries in the state.

In an open letter to farmers, Banerjee also said the decision to extend the benefits of the scheme to eligible farmers in Bengal was a result of her government's ''continuous fight''.

''In 2018, the West Bengal government had started the Krishak Bandhu scheme that went on to become a model for the entire country.

''After this in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi was launched. Comparatively, the state's program is better because it offers more benefits to farmers... we are planning to add incentives to our scheme in the near future,'' she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the scheme via video conferencing.

Under the program launched in 2019, the central government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

Banerjee had on May 6 written to Modi, urging him to call upon the Union agriculture ministry to release the funds to farmers of the state.

''You all were supposed to get Rs 18,000, but have received a very small amount. Even this sum would not have been transferred had we not fought for it. We will continue this fight till you get the entire allocation,'' the CM asserted.

Around 7.55 lakh farmers of the 41 lakh who had registered for the scheme till early May were found to be eligible to receive the funds, sources said.

The state government had earlier raised objections over the mode of payment, among other issues, of the central scheme.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme provides farmers with one or more acres of landholding an annual amount of Rs 5,000 (minimum Rs 2,000 per annum assistance on a pro-rata basis).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 20 wounded in explosion at mosque in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 20 other suffered injuries in an explosion at a mosque in Shakar Dara district north of Kabul on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing police. The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in the Qal...

FACTBOX-Soccer-La Liga title permutations

La Ligas title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as we head into the penultimate weekend of the season. The following explains what is required for each side to lift the trophyC...

Escorts Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 285.41 crore

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 285.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly driven by robust sales.The company had posted a consolidat...

Turkish tourism video taken down after online outcry

A video promoting tourism in Turkey amid the pandemic has caused an uproar on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read Enjoy, Im vaccinated. The video was published on the social media accounts of official travel g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021