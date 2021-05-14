Left Menu

RTMC calls on public to report traffic-related corruption

RTMC has welcomed the sentence handed down by the Pretoria Regional Court last month to Sebo Mathabatha (44), after the trial dragged for more than five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:02 IST
RTMC calls on public to report traffic-related corruption
Mathabatha resigned from her employment at the Tshwane Metro Police Department immediately after her arrest. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on the public to report all fraud and corruption activities related to traffic officers and licencing centres.

In a statement released on Thursday, the RTMC encouraged the public to report corruption to ntacu@rtmc.co.za. Alternatively, they can use WhatsApp: 0832937989. Information provided will be treated in strict confidence.

This comes after a former Tshwane Metro Police Department traffic officer was sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for five years, for soliciting a bribe from an undercover agent from the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the RTMC.

She was further sentenced to 12 months of Correctional Supervision which requires her to be under house arrest at her Mamelodi East home except when going to work, church or to do community service.

She will also be required to perform 16 hours of community service per month at Stanza Bopape Clinic.

The court declared her unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that firearms in her possession as well as competency certificates, licences, permits and authorisations issued to her be seized.

RTMC has welcomed the sentence handed down by the Pretoria Regional Court last month to Sebo Mathabatha (44) after the trial dragged for more than five years.

"[This] clearly demonstrates that traffic officers are not above the law and that corrupt officials will be pursued without fear or favour," RTMC said.

On 19 December 2015, on Moloto Road, Mathabatha stopped an under-cover agent and demanded to see his driving licence.

When the agent failed to produce the licence, Mathabatha called him to the back of the vehicle where she asked him to 'give her something.

The agent went back to his vehicle and returned to hand Mathabatha a marked R100 note. She was arrested immediately after taking the money.

Mathabatha resigned from her employment at the Tshwane Metro Police Department immediately after her arrest.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 killed, 20 wounded in explosion at mosque in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 20 other suffered injuries in an explosion at a mosque in Shakar Dara district north of Kabul on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing police. The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in the Qal...

FACTBOX-Soccer-La Liga title permutations

La Ligas title race is going down to the wire, with Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona still in the mix as we head into the penultimate weekend of the season. The following explains what is required for each side to lift the trophyC...

Escorts Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 285.41 crore

Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported over a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 285.41 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021, mainly driven by robust sales.The company had posted a consolidat...

Turkish tourism video taken down after online outcry

A video promoting tourism in Turkey amid the pandemic has caused an uproar on social media for showing tourism employees wearing masks that read Enjoy, Im vaccinated. The video was published on the social media accounts of official travel g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021