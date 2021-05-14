Left Menu

Over 55 lakh K'taka farmers receive a total of Rs 985.61 Cr uner PM-KISAN scheme

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:16 IST
Over 55 lakh K'taka farmers receive a total of Rs 985.61 Cr uner PM-KISAN scheme
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said more than 55 lakh farmers across the state have received a total financial benefit of Rs 985.61 crore directly into their bank accounts as the first installment for the current fiscal, under the ''Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi'' (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the fresh installment of the financial benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme via video-conferencing, which Yediyurappa attended.

''Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji released the 8th installment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN, an initiative providing income support to the farmers. More than 55 lakh farmers across Karnataka received Rs.985.61 Cr directly into their bank accounts,'' Yediyurappa tweeted after the video conferencing.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

According to an official release by the state government, to date, 55.06 lakh farmer families have benefited from the scheme by receiving at least one installment.

From March 2019 to March 2021, these 55.06 lakh farmer families have received a total of Rs.6,936.98 crore from the Government of India, it said, adding that for the year 2021- 22, request for transfer of funds of Rs 985.61 crore, being the first installment of the current year was given to the center.

Noting that the state also has a provision for providing financial assistance of Rs 4,000 per year in two installments to the farmer families approved by the Government of India, the release said, the state has provided financial assistance of Rs. 2,891.70 crore to date.

Amongst all States, Karnataka has done the highest percentage of Aadhaar enabled transactions and was awarded by the Government of India in February this year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong government freezes assets of media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kongs Security Bureau said on Friday it has frozen assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, in the first use of seizure powers granted to authorities under the national security law.The assets included all the share...

COVID-infected newborn recovers fully after 10 days on ventilator in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar

A newborn infant in Odishas Bhubaneshwar recovered fully from COVID-19 infection after a tough 10-day battle for life on a ventilator, becoming one of the youngest survivors in the country. According to Dr Arjit Mohapatra, the neonatologist...

Body of Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket attack to be brought home on May 15

The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday that the mortal remains were ...

Olympics-Cycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games

French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Friday.After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021