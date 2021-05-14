Left Menu

Malerkotla is Punjab's newest district, announces CM Amarinder Singh

Malerkotla is the newest district of Punjab, said Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in an announcement on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 14-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 17:29 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Malerkotla is the newest district of Punjab, said Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh in an announcement on the occasion of Eid Ul Fitr. The CM tweeted, "Happy to share that on the auspicious occasion of EidUlFitr, my Govt has announced Malerkotla as the newest district. The 23rd district holds huge historical significance. Have ordered to immediately locate suitable site for district administrative complex."

According to a report by Punjab Government, initially, the sub-divisions of Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh, as well as the sub-tehsil of Amargarh, would be included in the newly created district. The process of bringing villages under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district would begin later, after the conclusion of the census operations. During the state-level celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr held virtually, the Chief Minister also announced multiple development projects for the new district. A Government Medical college named Nawab Sher Mohammed, a Government College for Girls, an all-women police station, and a bus stand were announced.

The report also states that to ensure holistic urban development of Malerkotla, a sum of Rs 6 crores under the Urban Environment Improvement Program (UEIP) will be allotted to the district. The Chief Minister has also written to the Aga Khan Foundation U.K. to undertake conservation and restoration of Mubarak Manzil Palace, keeping in view the promotion of the cultural heritage of Malerkotla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

