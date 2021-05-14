Left Menu

Sexual violence against women and children simply shameful: Bheki Cele

The document, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, details how 9 518 people were raped between January and March 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:12 IST
Sexual violence against women and children simply shameful: Bheki Cele
The Minister said a sample of 6 893 rape incidents revealed that 4 130 of such incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the alleged rapist. Image Credit: Flickr

The scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and children has once again reared its ugly head in the country's 2020/21 fourth quarter crime statistics.

The document, released by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, details how 9 518 people were raped between January and March 2021.

Despite this being a 4% decrease compared to the previous reporting period, the Minister said sexual violence meted against women in this country was "simply shameful".

"Seemingly men and children are not spared," he said.

The Minister said a sample of 6 893 rape incidents revealed that 4 130 of such incidents took place at the home of the victim or the home of the alleged rapist.

The Eastern Cape's Lusikisiki police station recorded the highest incidents of rape, overtaking the Inanda station, which has sadly held the number one position for some years.

Despite this, Cele reiterated that GBV remains a priority crime for the SAPS.

The Eastern Cape was dealt a heavy blow last week when four constables died in a head-on collision while returning from crime prevention duties and GBV awareness campaigns outside Engcobo.

The four constables were Lungelo Nogqala, Frank Lila, Buqaqawuli Nyembezi and Secretary Ntombikayise Landu.

He hailed the officers as "shining examples" of Batho Pele principles in the police service.

He said the officers should be honoured by eradicating secondary discrimination of victims of GBV.

"When it comes to GBV, there is no room for complacency. Those 'sleeping on the job' – must get their act together or ship out," said Cele, urging station commanders to act decisively against sub-standard service at stations.

The South African Police Service's (SAPS) sexual offences figures revealed that the tide is turning and stabilising.

"However, this does not mean we should drop our guards," he said.

The SAPS now has sufficient "rape kits" at all police stations. He added that a DNA recovery plan is in place to clear the DNA backlogs experienced at SAPS Forensic Science laboratories.

"The delays have been severe we admit, but 42% of dockets for crimes committed against women and children that had been outstanding for over a year, have now been finalised," he said.

Meanwhile, more forensic analysts were recently hired to clear the backlog being experienced at labs.

"There has been a commitment to tighten the SAPS contract management system and ensure contracts are renewed on time," said the Minister.

Most importantly, he added, eliminating corrupt practices that once plagued the Forensic Division of the SAPS is non-negotiable.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9: Will the renewal happen in September?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 dropped its final episode on May 4, 2021, on the History channel. It is too early to say if therell be a renewal of the show but fans have started speculating about The Curse of Oak Island Season 9. But will...

K'taka CM's ex-media advisor Mahadeva Prakash dies of Covid

Bengaluru, May 14 PTI Senior journalist and political analyst Mahadeva Prakash, who had served as Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas media advisor, died on Friday due to COVID-related ailments.He was 65, and died at a private hospita...

Bangla PM Hasina congratulates Assam's new CM; says state can reap benefits from country's growth trajectory

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma as the new Chief Minister of Assam and invited the state to reap benefits from the neighbouring countrys growth trajectory in view of the warm relations sha...

289 COVID deaths, 8506 cases in Delhi; positivity rate 12.40%

Delhi reported 8,506 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in over a month, with a positivity rate of 12.40 per cent, while 289 more people succumbed to the infection, the Health Department said on Friday.However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021