Dr Jitendra Singh reviews COVID management in 6 districts of Udhampur constituency

Most of the Activists and Public Representatives urged Dr Jitendra Singh to speed up the vaccination process in each of the six districts of his Parliamentary Constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 18:59 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today held a detailed interaction with public activists from the six districts of the Udhampur-Kathua-DodaLok Sabha constituency in Jammu & Kashmir and discussed COVID related issues with them.

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that along with Medical and Administrative measures, Community Management of COVID is equally important. "Precaution, not Panic" is the key to fight the pandemic, he said. He also urged the Community Leaders to create awareness about unnecessary hoarding of essential drugs and oxygen, which he termed as a crime against humanity.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction that in the districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar, Oxygen Plants have been established and while in Kathua and Udhampur these are operational, in Doda will become operational next week and in Ramban and Kishtwar these will become operational around the end of this month. He re-emphasised about Audit of oxygen cylinders and ventilators for equitable distribution in time of distress for critical patients.

Responding to the calls of Activists about the shortage of technical staff for ventilator operation, Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is in touch with the authorities and has proposed a short duration training programme for handling ventilators. He also assured them that directions were issued for the enrolment of retired doctors and medical students to overcome the shortage of staff in view of the pandemic.

Most of the Activists and Public Representatives urged Dr Jitendra Singh to speed up the vaccination process in each of the six districts of his Parliamentary Constituency. The Minister gave the assurance that vaccination is his top priority and he is following it up. Meanwhile, the Minister underlined the need for a vaccine awareness campaign in collaboration with District Administration and Community participation.

Dr Jitendra Singh also sought the views of public representatives regarding the expenditure of Rs 2.5 crore allocated recently from his MP Fund for COVID related measures. He said, he had taken this decision in view of the unprecedented crisis arising out of the pandemic, for which each one of us is expected to contribute whatever resources are available. He said this fund could be utilised for establishing Oxygen plants or for the purchase of oximeters, masks, sanitiser, PPE kits, Oxygen cylinders and other Covid related items.

It may be recalled that this week only, Dr Jitendra Singh had made available for his constituency, a truck-load of material like separate kits of face masks, sanitisers, antiseptics, toiletry items, immunity boosters and a wide range of accessories and articles for use in COVID pandemic. Responding to demands of such more materials from different parts of his constituency, the Minister said that this is going to be a regular feature in the future as well. He said, the second batch of relief material truck will be sent next week as owing to lockdown restrictions, some problems are arising for procurement of the same.

Finally, Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the efforts of District Representatives and Social Activists for organizing "Sewa " activities for the needy in remote and far-flung areas from their own resources. Even dry ration is being provided to the distressed people, who are suffering from loss of income due to lockdown and pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

