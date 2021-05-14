U.S. approves temporary Jones Act waiver for second company -statement

The U.S. government has approved another temporary targeted Jones Act waiver for second company as part of an ongoing effort to ease tight fuel supplies along the eastern United States, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday.

The effort is part of the Biden administration's steps to boost fuel supplies following the Colonial Pipeline shut down that led to gasoline shortages in some parts of the U.S. East Coast.

