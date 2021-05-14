Farmers in U'khand receive Rs 171 cr under PM-KISAN scheme

Farmers in Uttarakhand received Rs 171 crore on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme virtually for beneficiaries across the country. Over nine lakh families of farmers in the state have been paid Rs 1,037 crore by March 31 under the scheme, whereas the amount received on Friday was Rs 171 crore, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat told reporters after attending the programme online. Rawat said efforts are being made consistently under the leadership of the Prime Minister to strengthen the farmers. For example, several schemes are being run in the state to promote organic farming which has immense scope here, he said. ''It is because of the farsightedness of the Prime Minister that the entire amount of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is being received directly by farmers in their bank accounts without any cuts, through DBT,'' Rawat said.

