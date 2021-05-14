Left Menu

Assam minister orders probe into death of 18 elephants

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:11 IST
Assam minister orders probe into death of 18 elephants

Assam forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Friday visited Bamuni Pahar in Nagaon district, where 18 elephant died a day ago presumably due to lightning, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A panel, headed by Deputy Conservator of Forest K K Deori with seven veterinarians as members, has been instituted to carry out the inquiry, and file a preliminary report within three days and a detailed account in the next 15 days, an official release stated.

Suklabaidya, who assessed the situation at Bamuni Pahar in Kothiatuli forest range along with top officials, said ''no visible sign of any struggle'' was found at the site and an initial probe into the incident suggested that the pachyderms were struck by lightning.

The exact cause of death, however, will be clear following the arrival of the post mortem report, and submission of details by the committee, the minister said.

''Visited the elephants' death incident spot near Bamuni Pahar, Nagaon to assess on-the-spot scenario and pay my tributes to the Natures precious assets,'' he tweeted.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Amit Sahay, on his part, said the carcasses were found lying in two groups - fourteen on top of the hill and four at the bottom.

As the area, where the elephants died, is remote and not easily accessible, the forest team could reach the spot, which is close to the Karbi Anglong district, only on Thursday afternoon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts

After days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, some terrified residents of north Gaza are not waiting to see if there is a repeat of 2014, when a ground assault followed.Under heavy shelling on Thursday night,...

Asian Paints shares rally over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Asian Paints on Friday zoomed over 8 per cent, adding Rs 20,863.1 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported an 81.13 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.The stoc...

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9: Will the renewal happen in September?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 dropped its final episode on May 4, 2021, on the History channel. It is too early to say if therell be a renewal of the show but fans have started speculating about The Curse of Oak Island Season 9. But will...

K'taka CM's ex-media advisor Mahadeva Prakash dies of Covid

Bengaluru, May 14 PTI Senior journalist and political analyst Mahadeva Prakash, who had served as Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas media advisor, died on Friday due to COVID-related ailments.He was 65, and died at a private hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021