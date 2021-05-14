Left Menu

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the country's largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:58 IST
U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the country's largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, demonstrating how vulnerable vital U.S. infrastructure is to cybercriminals.

Widespread panic buying continued two days after pipeline network restarted, leaving filling stations across the U.S. Southeast out of gas even in areas far from the pipeline. U.S. pump prices are at their highest in years, two weeks before the peak summer driving season kicks off, with traffic growing after the pandemic. The average national gasoline price has climbed to almost $3.04, the most expensive since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said.

On Friday gas station outages in Washington, D.C., climbed to 87%, from 79% the day before, tracking firm GasBuddy said. President Joe Biden assured motorists supplies should start returning to normal by this weekend. "Most of these states/areas with outages have continued to see panicked buying, which is likely a contributing factor to the slow-ish recovery thus far," said GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan. "It will take a few weeks."

Colonial Pipeline announced late Thursday it had restarted its entire pipeline system linking refineries on the Gulf Coast to markets along the eastern seaboard. Some states experienced modest improvements but still had a lot of gasoline outages. About 70% of gas stations in North Carolina were without fuel, with outages in around 50% of stations in Virginia, South Carolina and Georgia.

The hacking group believed responsible for the attack, DarkSide, said it had hacked four other companies including a Toshiba subsidiary in Germany. Colonial Pipeline, owned by pension funds, private equity and energy firms, has not determined how the initial breach occurred, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. The company has focused on cleaning its networks, restoring data and reopening the pipeline.

Colonial has not disclosed how much money the hackers were seeking or whether it paid. Bloomberg News reported that it paid nearly $5 million to hackers. Four states and federal regulators relaxed restrictions on fuel truck drivers to speed deliveries of supplies. Washington also issued shipping waivers to U.S. refiners Valero Energy Corp and Citgo Petroleum to move gasoline and diesel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to East Coast ports on foreign-flagged vessels. The U.S. normally limits deliveries between domestic ports to U.S.-built and crewed vessels.

Gulf Coast refiners that send fuel to market through the Colonial Pipeline have cut production because they have been unable to move gasoline, diesel and jet fuel through the pipeline. A smaller, alternative pipeline filled to capacity quickly after Colonial shut its network last Friday. "Imports are likely to increase from Europe to offset the shortfall but will take time to arrive," said Chris Midgley at S&P Global Platts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson says Britain will accelerate COVID vaccination programme

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he would accelerate the provision of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, adding for now the spread of a coronavirus variant first seen in India would not derail an unlocking of the economy....

China says price hike in anti-COVID medical supplies to India due to import of raw materials

China on Friday said the prices of some of the COVID-19 medical supplies like oxygen concentrators being procured by Indian companies from Chinese manufacturers have gone up as they had to import raw materials from Europe to meet the excess...

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 again...

Goa LoP demands compensation for kin of those who died due to oxygen shortage

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat on Friday criticised the BJP-led state government for not condoling the deaths of patients reportedly due to lack of oxygen during the past 15-20 days. He also demanded that the state government must...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021