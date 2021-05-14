Kerala extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 23

In view of high COVID-19 positivity rate, Kerala Government on Friday extended the lockdown in the state till May 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that an enhanced ' triple lockdown' will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is higher.

"The positivity rate remains high, so the state government has decided to extend the complete lockdown in Kerala till May 23. Triple lockdown will be imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is higher," he said. He said that in districts where triple lockdown is imposed, enhanced restrictions would be in place.

The Chief Minister said Kerala reported 34,694 new COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths in the last 24 hours. "The death toll in the state reached 6,243. With 31,319 new recoveries, the total recoveries in the state rose to 16,36,790. A total of 1,31,375 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," the Chief Minister said.

He said on as per the Centre's direction, the second dose of Covishield in the state will be given only to those who have completed 84 days after the first dose. "The second dose of Covaxin should be taken 4 to 6 weeks after the first dose. Registration for the 18 to 44 age group will start from tomorrow and vaccination will start from Monday," Vijayan added.

Talking about Cyclone Tauktae, the Chief Minister said till May 16, heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough sea are predicted in Kerala due to the likely formation of the cyclone. "Tonight is critical as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red and orange alert for various districts. If heavy rain continues, flash floods and waterlogging is likely in low lying areas. Coastal erosion is likely in coastal areas. People should listen to authorities and relocate to relief camps if warned," he said. (ANI)

