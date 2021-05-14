Many injured as tornado strikes Wuhan, China - Xinhua

Many people were injured after a tornado struck central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province on Friday night, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The tornado packed winds of 23.9 meters per second and ripped through the Caidian District in Wuhan at 8:39 p.m. local time, snapping trees and toppling some construction site sheds, the report said, citing the district government.

The exact number of people injured is yet to be verified, the local government told Xinhua.

