All precautionary measures taken to face any calamity due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state has put in place all precautionary measures to face any calamity arising out of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. "According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area in the south-eastern Arabian Sea has intensified into a severe depression. Even though, Kerala is not in the predicted path of the cyclone, heavy rains, strong winds and strong sea gusts are expected in the State till May 16," he said.

The Chief Minister said, "We should exercise utmost caution in districts and adjoining districts where the IMD has issued a Red and Orange Alert. The cyclone is developing and moving faster than expected. It is likely to move north from the Kerala coast by tomorrow. The northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod are most likely to be affected by the winds. Winds are also expected in nearby districts. Therefore, it is important to be prepared for the dangers of strong winds." Vijayan informed that necessary steps have been taken to relocate the vulnerable people in all the places. "People should be prepared to move to the safe camps set up by the local bodies and the Revenue Department as per the instructions of the Disaster Management Authority. Extensive preparations have been made in the state for the cyclone. Central and State forces are ready to deal with any emergency."

He further said that nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as a precaution. "Currently, NDRF is deployed in Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The Army DSC has deployed one team to Kasargod and two teams to Kannur. Two teams of the Army are on standby in Thiruvananthapuram. An engineering task force is also ready in Bangalore. Two Air Force helicopters are on standby. They will be assisted by state police, fire brigade and trained civil defence volunteers," said Vijayan. Chief Minister said that fisherman should not venture into the sea till further notice.

"The formation and development of low pressure are being closely monitored by the Emergency Operations Centre of the State Disaster Management Authority. Further information will be communicated to the public in a timely manner. The control rooms of the District Disaster Management Authorities are open throughout the day," he added. (ANI)

