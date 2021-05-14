Left Menu

COVID-19: Rajasthan CM requests Centre to revise oxygen allotment to state

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday requested the Centre to revise the oxygen allotment amid the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:13 IST
COVID-19: Rajasthan CM requests Centre to revise oxygen allotment to state
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday requested the Centre to revise the oxygen allotment amid the rising number of active COVID-19 cases in the state. In a series of tweets, the chief minister informed that Rajasthan has the fourth-highest active cases of coronavirus with the figure reaching 2.11 lakhs.

He wrote, "Rajasthan now has the 4th highest active cases at 2.11 lac, which is 5.72 per cent of the total active cases of the country." According to the chief minister, the state has been allocated 435 metric tonnes of medical oxygen, but there are constraints in procuring some allocated oxygen.

Raising concerns about the same, he said, "The present oxygen allocation is 435 MT including 125 MT of ASU. The situation is extremely fragile as there are also constraints in lifting 100 MT of allocated oxygen from Burnpur and Kalinganagar in the East and this quota has not been adequately utilised by us despite best efforts." Requesting the Centre to revise the oxygen allotment, he said, "I sincerely request to revise the allotment of oxygen from Jamnagar and Hazira immediately as active cases are going down in many states and also allotment of more imported oxygen at the earliest."

As per official data, Rajasthan has 2,11,889 active cases. Over the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,779 new COVID-19 cases and 159 related deaths. (ANI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitrakoot prison shootout: Three inmates killed, two jail officials suspended

Three prisoners, including a member of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansaris gang, were shot dead inside the Chitrakoot district jail on Friday after which the Uttar Pradesh government suspended two jail officials, police said.The three inmates gunned do...

Man promises COVID-19 cure, held under anti-superstition act

A 22-year-old man who claimed he could cure coronavirus was arrested on Friday in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.Shubham Tayde was held after a tip-off was received on Thursday that several people had gathered outside his Ekmata Nagar h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends rally, but sets course for weekly loss

Wall Street advanced in a broad rally at the conclusion of a whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of economic revival clashed with mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursdays gains, in which the SP 500...

Cyclone: Mumbai civic body gears up to minimise impact

The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMDs warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC informed in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021